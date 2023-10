In the early ’80s, Lady Bunny moved from Atlanta to New York City with her friend and fellow go-go dancer RuPaul. But unlike RuPaul, Bunny stayed in the club scene, throwing her legendary Disco Tea Dances every Sunday. “Bunny is more of an old-school clown-slash-entertainer, whereas RuPaul has become more of an Oprah-like oracle… They’re kind of the yin and yang of drag,” said journalist Michael Musto. The power of that yin energy is palpable in her live shows, where disco enlightenment awaits.