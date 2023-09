“The more provocative, the more I like it” says Spanish singer-songwriter La Zowi of her steadfast, sex-positive trap. Born to a feminist poet and a flamenco guitarist, her debut mixtape Elite (2020) combines sexually empowering lyrics with flutters of traditional Spanish music and experimental neo-trap beats. Describing her performance style as “pure punk”, Zowi – arm in arm with her dance posse – has performed at Primavera Sound and Boiler Room, boasting big bravado and even bigger stilettos.