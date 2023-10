Darkwave duo LA RISSA is made up of Larissa Drozd on vocals and synth, and producer and percussionist Tom Cuthbertson. Together, they craft the sinister ’80s sound of ‘Bodies’ and ‘Ultraviolence’ – complete with analogue synths and politically charged lyrics – in what they call “a dim little attic in Leeds”. Think the voice of Lana Del Rey meets the gothic synths of Clan of Xymox.