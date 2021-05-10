Artist

La Rappresentante di Lista

Top trackAmare

About La Rappresentante di Lista

La Rappresentante di Lista formed in 2011 when the pair met during rehearsals for a play. The duo was fast to cultivate an urbane style of electro-theatre, taking cues from Roxy Music and Sparks. A mix of jazz, funk, pop, funk and soul is refined through a metropolitan style of production – offset by vocalist Veronica Lucchesi. She sings with a sort of bucolic seduction that doesn’t necessarily need translating, although for these purposes we will: “E con le gambe, con il culo, coi miei occhi/And with my legs, with my ass, with my eyes”.

