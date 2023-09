“I light a cigar before each of my concerts,” says singer, flautist and percussionist La Dame Blanche. Part of a traditional ceremony in the Afro-Cuban religion of Santería, this act precedes every spiritual event – including when she performs her fusion of hip-hop, cumbia, dancehall and electronic music. With a style as striking as her sound, La Dame Blanche’s music tells tales of female empowerment, Santería folklore and her childhood in the barrio.