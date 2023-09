Formed in 2019, London’s Kyoto Kyoto are an experimental band inspired by everything from German krautrock to Anatolian psychedelia. Their debut EP, Mirror Flexing Jaw, was released in 2022 on the London indie label Blitzcat Records. A band of multitudes, their songs are filled with trippy guitars and intense punk bravado, while cellos and flutes accompany the quieter moments of their live shows. The band have performed at Munich’s Kafe Kult and Glasgow’s The Garage.