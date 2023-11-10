Kyle Walker first began dabbling in music production at age 13, feeling his way around FL Studio (his digital audio workstation of choice to this day). Skrillex was one of the first artists who inspired him to pursue electronic music; some of Walker’s earliest productions remain uploaded to SoundCloud under a dubstep moniker he refuses to disclose. Upon hearing Disclocure’s Settle, his aspirations turned to house. Now, he makes beautiful and robust house, with a technical nous that translates perfectly to the stage.