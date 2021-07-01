Artist

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

About Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

Named by Pitchfork as one of “Japan’s premier performers and the most globally visible J-pop star today”, Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is the walking embodiment of kawaii culture. Gaining popularity in her home country as a Harajuku model and TV personality, the singer – who resembles an exuberant maximalist anime princess – debuted her brand of sugar-sweet surreal pop with her now-signature bop ‘PONPONPON’ in 2011. With an infectious positivity, the singer has brought her energetic, playful performances to international stages including Coachella and The Roundhouse.

