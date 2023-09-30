Kurupt FM are the UK’s ultimate fictional garage crew. Blasting through UKG, drum and bass and jungle on their pirate radio station, the dodgy collective provided the narrative for BBC mockumentary sitcom People Just Do Nothing between 2014 and 2018, and eventually fronted their own feature film in 2021. Their 2021 release The Greatest Hits (Part 1) features Craig David and Big Narstie (as well as the expected playful bars and hefty basslines), and their sets have brought the grime to Boomtown, Printworks and Glastonbury’s Arcadia Stage.