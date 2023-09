French producer and DJ Kungs makes bright breezy tropical house tunes filled with acoustic instrumentation, buoyant synth melodies and yearning vocals. He scored a major worldwide hit in 2016 with his remix of Cookin’ on 3 Burners’s ‘This Girl’, which reappeared on his full-length debut, Layers. He soon became a mainstay of EDM festivals, and continued building on his signature sound with subsequent singles.