Taking spiritual and sonic cues from his Indian heritage, KSHMR produces big room electro-house that samples all manner of Punjabi, Bhangra and Sulfi records. The California-based producer first found success as part of the pop-rap duo The Cataracs, who produced hits for Far East Movement, Dev, Snoop Dogg, and New Boyz during the early 2010s. Freeing himself from the expectations of the pop world, he anonymously debuted his EDM alias KSHMR in 2014, publicly confirming his identity the following year. He has released dozens of singles, including collaborations with Tiësto, Hardwell, and R3hab, in addition to a host of EPs.