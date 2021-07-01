Exploring themes of womanhood, power and love with a baroque pop slant, Kristine Leschper is a multi-disciplinary artist from Philadelphia. The former frontwoman of anti-folk ensemble Mother, her debut album, The Opening, or Closing of a Door, was released in 2022. Live, she deconstructs her layered songs and prioritises exploring new styles and arrangements. “I thrive in those rabbit holes of texture, timbre, rhythm, which can add so much complexity to the emotionality of a composition,” she says.