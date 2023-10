Inspired by the work of storytellers including Liz Phair, LA born and bred singer Kristiane channels the rawness of the ’90s into her gritty indie pop. Joining Fader Label in 2021, her debut EP, I Miss Myself, Sometimes – which she likens to “something you’d make with your best friend in the basement” – landed later that year. Spotlighted by Billboard as a “must-hear indie artist”, the reflective songwriter has opened shows for Alix Page and Del Water Gap.