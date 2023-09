Brighton’s Martin Reeves – better known as Krafty Kuts – developed a taste for funk, hip-hop and electronic music while running his own record store and forming a breakdancing troop in the late ’80s. Known for grazing his up-tempo grooves with turntable scratches, since 1998’s Funk Elements, the producer has released records with fabric and Ministry of Sound. A genre-staple, Krafty Kuts has played sets at EXIT and Bestival, and performed alongside headliners Fatboy Slim and The Prodigy.