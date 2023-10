London’s Koven sum up their high-voltage sound in two words: “cinematic bass”. Debuting in 2011 and made up of producer Max Rowat and singer and DJ Katie Boyle, the duo create a patchwork of vocal-led DnB, dubstep, trap and EDM on Retrospective (2018) and Butterfly Effect (2020). Often performing with a mic in one hand while she works the decks with the other, an energetic Boyle has taken centre stage at Tomorrowland, fabric and Printworks.