Trance was Korolova’s gateway into the world of electronic music in 2011. Now preferring to inject her livestreamed sets – which she’s played from beaches in the Maldives and rooftops in Chicago – with melodic house and techno cuts, the Ukrainian DJ has built a loyal following both online and on the international dancefloors of E1, Hï Ibiza and Hyderabad’s Prism. As well as club-ready collaborations with Jan Blomqvist and Spada, Korolova has put her progressive spin on tracks by MEDUZA and Vintage Culture.