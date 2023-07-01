Kopano is a cultural worker and multidisciplinary creative from Southside Chicago. They began studying music at four years old and grew into composition and performance at the age of fourteen. In 2017, they debuted their first political performance art piece entitled "Black Women Spectra" at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago. Earlier that year, they released their first project "Just In Time For Love", speaking to the various forms of intimacy and love present in their life. As a 2022 recipient of the John Walt Foundation Scholarship, Kopano plans to innovate community dialogue and connection in creative spaces.