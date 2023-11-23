Congolese collective KOKOKO! bake their political sentiments into their frenetic music. To make their dance-punk hybrids, the five-piece use handmade instruments fashioned from discarded objects and broken electronics (old car tape decks, bottles of water, steel air duct boxes, detergent bottles) that they find on the streets of Kinshasa. Applauded by Pitchfork for “turning chaos into euphoria”, since forming in 2016 the ensemble have unleashed their commanding raw energy on NPR’s Tiny Desk series and during a sweltering Boiler Room set.