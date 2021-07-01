Playground rap battles, handmade mixtape cover art and a Birmingham upbringing are just a few of the elements that make Kofi Stone a captivating artist. His pairs a laidback delivery with substantial lyrical content, touching on topics from family structures to the repetitive state of rap culture. Whatever he turns his tongue to, his work with producers such as Jake Milliner and fellow Brummie Joe Corfield has shaped a sound that merges the best of ’90s hip-hop with golden cuts from mid-century jazz.