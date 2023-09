“We’re here for big tunes and a big f***ing party” say feisty Northern Irish trio KNEECAP. Inspired by old-school hip-hop and debaucherous ’90s rave music, the troupe’s punchy satirical tunes are saturated in Republican beliefs and rapped mostly in Irish. No strangers to controversy (including for their politically charged performances), the group come with a bravado that’s commanded the stages of Secret Garden Party and Budapest’s Sziget festival.