New Zealand producer K+Lab puts a funk-meets-club spin on a diverse palette of genres, from old-school soul to hip-hop, and G-funk to breakneck drum and bass. Touring with fellow electronic DJs Break Science and Daily Bread, his keytar adds an element of funk to his sets. In 2017, ‘Clap Your Hands’ – his feel-good collaboration with Stickybuds – appeared on the trailer for Spider-Man: Homecoming.