Credited by the BBC for “breathing new life into Irish traditional music”, Kíla’s leafy Celtic folk grew out of Dublin in the late ’80s. While albums including Luna Park (2003) and Suas Sios (2015) cast an ethereal spotlight on the octet’s signature pipes and fiddles, Kíla are well known for contributing to the soundtracks of Emmy-, BAFTA- and Oscar-nominated productions such as Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers. Kicking off their exploration of Irish music by busking around Dublin, the band have since performed at festivals in all corners of the world.