Kkett are a four-piece band from Northumberland that play wonky and progressive music known as "joycore". Recording sessions are often chaotic experiments as they all contribute to the songwriting process, but it works because they don’t take themselves too seriously. Fan-favourite ‘Bill Oddie Bastard Bitch’ is a case in point, and witnessing a room full of people chanting its hook – “Giraffes, G-G-Giraffes / Giraffes, G-G-Giraffes” – is truly something to behold.