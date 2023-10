Intertwining traditional bluegrass with psychedelic funk, fantasy rock and progressive metal, it’s no wonder the music of Montana’s Kitchen Dwellers has been labelled as “galaxy grass” by fans. Formed in 2010, the four-piece’s imaginative songwriting has flourished on outdoorsy albums Wise River (2022) and Muir Maid (2019), while their folksy sound – driven by the mandolin and banjo – has added a homespun twist to Pink Floyd on Reheated, Vol. 2 (2020).