These ethereal folk singers write songs much in the vein of Art and Garfunkel, but with a Scandinavian twist. The Bergen natives invoke the breathtaking landscapes of their home and spin their inspiration into delicate threads of sound. Serene harmonies take on a folkloric quality, dancing with their exquisite guitar playing. After debuting in 2000 with the acoustic Kings of Convenience album, they topped the Norwegian album chart with the following year’s Quiet Is the New Loud. The pair experimented with more-expansive arrangements on albums such as 2004’s Riot on an Empty Street, a Norwegian number two hit that cracked the Billboard Independent Albums chart in the US.