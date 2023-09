With his deep vocal tone, Londoner Archy Marshall – better known as King Krule – has offered a counterpoint to traditional indie music since 2013. Described byPitchfork as “one of the most compelling artists alive”, and as “the sound of a generation” by i-D, the singer and producer debuted his abstract blend of murky hip-hop, jazz-punk and inventive songwriting as a teenager, with his 2017 album, The OOZ, earning him a Mercury Prize nomination.