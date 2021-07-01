With 20 albums in just over 10 years, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have established themselves as one of the most prolific bands creating conceptual, thrashy psychedelic rock. Their 2022 record Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava – one of three albums they released in the space of a month – was born out of a string of jam sessions, and described by Uncut as a “glorious, dizzy riot with no precursor”. The band’s live shows constantly morph: members switch instruments, arrangements are flipped and setlists are filled with unreleased tracks, promising a different show every time.