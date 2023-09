Kim Gordon’s not innately drawn toward collaboration, which may seem surprising given how many hats she’s worn in her career: bassist in Sonic Youth, fashion designer of the clothing label X-girl, producer of Hole’s debut record. Yet, aside from her first solo album in 2019, much of her late-career output has come from her work with Bill Nace under the joint name Body/Head. The two-pronged guitar outfit acts as a boundless space in which Kim furthers her musical experimentation.