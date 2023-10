Combining the Afro and amapiano of his South African heritage with the club-minded house that soundtracked his UK upbringing, Kilimanjaro creates worldly mixes. In between his Phonox residency, his regular Rinse FM slot and his Boiler Room opener for Fred again.., the DJ and producer has also launched a namesake club series, which focuses on uplifting and platforming marginalised DJs from across the UK.