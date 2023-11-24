Kiik Amor (Jordan Edge) is a non-binary / trans artist from the UK working within the field of experimental music and sound art. Their work is based at the intersection of experience design, performance art, and sonic worldbuilding. They present hybrid species, non-human and queer/trans sonic narratives through multidisciplinary experiences. For their artistic work, they manipulate latex, glass, and silicone to create sound sculptures that function as abstract forms of communication. Kiik Amor is an exhilarating live performer and experimental music composer. Kiik combines savage audio rot, broken pop melodies, and active noise to create diverse hyper-sonic worlds. Kiik detaches herself from reality through invigorating choreographed movement, the destruction of audio and ethereal vocals, crushing any notion of tempo and key. Angelic, surreal, and disorientating music.