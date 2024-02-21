Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Artist
Kieran Hodgson
Follow
Upcoming events
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Thu, 5 Oct
Theatre@41
York
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Fri, 6 Oct
Selby Town Hall
York
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Sat, 7 Oct
The Stand Comedy Club
Newcastle
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Sun, 8 Oct
Warwick Arts Centre
Birmingham
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Sun, 15 Oct
Komedia Studio
Brighton
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Thu, 2 Nov
The Stand Comedy Club (Glasgow)
Glasgow
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Fri, 3 Nov
Joan Knight Studio, Perth Theatre
Perth
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Sun, 5 Nov
Lemon Tree
Aberdeen
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
Firebug
Leicester
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Thu, 4 Apr 2024
Exeter Phoenix
Exeter
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Sat, 6 Apr 2024
Cambridge Junction
Cambridge