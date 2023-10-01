DJ and singer Kiddy Smile makes music that pays tribute to the legendary Parisian ballroom scene that raised him. As the international mother of the House of Gorgeous Gucci, inclusivity, flamboyance and glamour are the core elements of Kiddy’s brand. His nostalgic club tracks are layered with lyrics calling for self-expression and equality. The Drag Race France judge keeps his promise to empowerment in his performances, whether playing a set at an Ibizan Glitterbox party or in the Elysée Palace courtyard for former French President Emmanuel Macron.