Paired with indie folk instrumentals that embody America’s Deep South, Kevin Morby’s sublime lyrical tales have won comparisons to Bob Dylan. Morby, who fronted The Babies in the mid ’10s, uses his surroundings as a muse, from New York on his 2013 debut, Harlem River, to Memphis on This Is a Photograph (2022). These cinematic stories flourish as Morby performs them alongside his live band.