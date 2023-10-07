Deep house pioneer Kerri Chandler was only 13 when he began warming up New Jersey’s dancefloors for his DJ father. Growing up in a family of jazz musicians, he soon began producing his own flavour of house music, with cuts and remixes such as ‘Atmosphere’ and ‘You’re in My System’ full of soulful grooves. He regularly plays at Ibiza’s DC10 and London’s KOKO as a resident DJ, and has welcomed the likes of Moodymann, Seth Troxler and The Martinez Brothers to Kaoz Theory, his own label and club night.