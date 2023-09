Synthesising a patchwork of influences – J-pop, post-punk, bedroom pop – Kero Kero Bonito creates saccharine hyperpop that remains heartwarmingly earnest. The musicality of the group is elevated by their imagination and the childlike deadpan of the vocals, but there is unmistakable depth to their sound, too, and they achieve this without any of the post-ironic cynicism of other groups in the genre.