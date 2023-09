Combining psych rock, acid blues and pulsing techno, genre-blurring trio Kerala Dust formed in south London in 2016. Now based in Berlin, the trio’s lead songwriter Edmund Kenny crafted a series of short stories to set the framework for their explorative 2020 debut album, Light, West. Live, the outfit deconstruct their eclectic sound and rely on improvisation to guide their performances, which are often paired with hypnotic visuals.