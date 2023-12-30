Haitian-Canadian producer and DJ Kaytranada’s mix of house, hip-hop samples, Haitian compas and R&B flips have made him one of modern dance music’s most defining artists – ushering in a sound described as “a new era of new jack swing.” After gaining a following with his remix of Janet Jackson’s ‘If’ in 2012, his debut album, 99.9%, won the 2016 Polaris Prize. A high-profile collaborator, he’s worked with Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Pharrell Williams, and joined forces with rapper Aminé on joint album, Kaytraminé, in 2023.