Over the course of her work, Bristolian singer-songwriter Katy J Pearson’s vocals have embodied everything from lilting Americana and tripping pop melodies to heartfelt storytelling folk. While Pearson’s 2020 debut, Return, was labelled as country, owing to its soft register, her 2022 follow-up, Sound of the Morning, embraces a vibrant and unexpected set of new sounds. The opening track features finger-picking guitar and Pearson’s falsetto melody expounding on the beauties of dawn, before ‘Talk Over Town’ kicks into a driving indie pop hook.