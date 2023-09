Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade emerged as one of the most successful American progressive house DJs of the 2000s. He was one of the first dance acts to secure a Las Vegas residency, imbuing a timelessness to a relatively young genre. With his bright, uplifting dance anthems, he is a steady presence on the US dance charts; and he pioneered Goa trance with his more left-field releases, influenced heavily by the experimental sounds of Radiohead.