With a mother who collects jungle vinyl and a father that produces techno tracks, Kara was always destined for a life behind the decks. Rising to fame in the drum and bass scene with her lockdown livestreams and high-voltage bootlegs of tracks by MJ Cole and DJ Phantasy, the DJ – and self-professed sample hunter – knows how to pack a dancefloor, whether she’s performing at The Warehouse Project, HERE at Outernet or creating a live mix for BBC Radio 1.