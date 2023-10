Congolese musician Kanda Bongo Man is a mainstay and trailblazer in modern soukous - an energetic style of dance music derived from rumba. Starting out as a vocalist for Orchestra Belle Mambo, he eventually moved to Paris in 1979, where he made some clever changes to the genre and started to fold in zouk sounds from the French West Indies. He added guitar solos after every verse, people started to move their hips, and the kwassa kwassa was born.