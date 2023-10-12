Artist

KAMILLE

About KAMILLE

KAMILLE is a former stockbroker turned one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, producers and now artist. KAMILLE is a musical powerhouse owning her own label (Pure Cut), studio in London’s iconic Metropolis Studios and publisher owner. She’s already achieved breathtaking success as a songwriter with songwriting credits that have contributed to over 4 billion streams, 5 x UK #1 singles; 10 x UK #1 albums; 17 x Top 10 singles; and 24 x Top 10 albums. A BRIT Award winning songwriter after her penship on ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ by Little Mix, who describe KAMILLE as their ‘fifth member’; KAMILLE’s songwriting prowess has also earned a Grammy nomination; Mercury Music Prize nomination, A&R Award win for ‘Songwriter Of The Year’; a Global Award and Ascap award. Empowered and ready to shine a light on her own music, ‘AYO!’ marks the beginning of a breakthrough year for KAMILLE, proving she’s not just the most in-demand writer and producer in the UK but an unstoppable artist in her own right with much more to come through the year.

Posted by DICE

Upcoming events

KAMILLEThu, 12 Oct
OmearaLondon