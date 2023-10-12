KAMILLE is a former stockbroker turned one of Britain’s most successful songwriters, producers and now artist. KAMILLE is a musical powerhouse owning her own label (Pure Cut), studio in London’s iconic Metropolis Studios and publisher owner. She’s already achieved breathtaking success as a songwriter with songwriting credits that have contributed to over 4 billion streams, 5 x UK #1 singles; 10 x UK #1 albums; 17 x Top 10 singles; and 24 x Top 10 albums. A BRIT Award winning songwriter after her penship on ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ by Little Mix, who describe KAMILLE as their ‘fifth member’; KAMILLE’s songwriting prowess has also earned a Grammy nomination; Mercury Music Prize nomination, A&R Award win for ‘Songwriter Of The Year’; a Global Award and Ascap award. Empowered and ready to shine a light on her own music, ‘AYO!’ marks the beginning of a breakthrough year for KAMILLE, proving she’s not just the most in-demand writer and producer in the UK but an unstoppable artist in her own right with much more to come through the year.