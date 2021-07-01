With the help of her Buchla synthesiser, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith creates otherworldly compositions. Equipped with a degree in sound engineering and a visual approach to composing inspired by colour, Smith’s airy voice sounds almost celestial on 2022’s Let’s Turn It Into Sound. In a review, The Quietus described the release as a “hyperpop video game of an album”. Boasting remixes of icons such as Patti Smith, and collaborations with electronic composers Suzanne Ciani and Emile Mosseri, Smith is known for her immersive, almost meditative live shows.