Kai Wachi has been a dominant force in bass music since landing on the scene in 2012. His productions continue to break new ground, as the Boise creative becomes accustomed to bridging multiple different styles to create a sound that is far more than the sum of its parts. Although he’s been highly praised for sound design and his hip-hop signatures, the emotionally driven vocals in his tracks are where he stands out in a genre often dominated by cold bravado.