You may know Kae Tempest for their award-winning poetry, Mercury-nominated albums, and poignant storytelling. Like so many millennial Brits, Tempest grew up on a diet of jungle, garage and DnB, all of which influenced her approach to music. In 2015, the Poetry Book Society named Kae a Next Generation Poet, anticipating them and their poetic contemporaries to “dominate the poetry landscape” over the next decade.