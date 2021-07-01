Berlin doom-rockers Kadavar make no secret of their ’70s influences: The Doors, Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin are all invoked to channel what Kadavar calls a “surreal world from a fantastical point of view.” A dark sense of humour comes through on tracks like ‘Die Baby Die’, which has a different meaning in their mother tongue. Their live performances are so exalted, they actually use hard-panning techniques in the studio (guitar tracks on the left channel, bass on the right, drums on the inside right and vocals in the middle) to accurately reproduce the sound of their shows.