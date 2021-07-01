Reggae star Kabaka Pyramid pairs his mellow rhythms with an empowering approach to lyricism, from anti-capitalist anthems to tracks opposing violence and centring spiritual growth. He began songwriting as a child in Kingston, rewriting verses for popular reggae songs, but it was during high school that he found hip-hop, dancehall and rap – three styles that remain pivotal to his sound today. Enlisting the help of Akon, Protoje and Chronixx for his debut album, Kontraband (2018), Pyramid has also lent his vocals to tracks with Method Man and Major Lazer.