Jyoty’s journey into music is admirable. From managing the door of London’s Boiler Room to manning the decks at Jacquemus parties with Kaytranada, the Amsterdam-born DJ injects her garage-house mixes with a roster of R&B classics, Punjabi tunes and dancehall tracks. Jyoty hosts her own weekly show on Rinse FM and has provided workshops for fellow South Asian women wanting to break into the music industry.