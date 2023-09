Raised in England and Accra, Juls (Julian Nicco-Annan) takes the smooth stylings of his idols – such as hip-hop heavyweights J Dilla and Swizz Beatz – and pairs them with Afrobeats. He’s credited for pioneering a slow down of the genre – the track ‘Gwarn’ featuring Burna Boy is an excellent example of the honey pacing in action. In 2019, Juls released his debut album, Leap of Faith – a vibe-centric, globe-spanning collection of Afrobeats anthems.