Julia Set is an audiovisual duo, co-curated by Lewis Wolstanholme and Francis Devine, who specialise in crossmodal, experimental and improvisatory performance practices. Lewis is multidisciplinary artist currently working as a PhD researcher in artificial intelligence and music as part of the Augmented Instruments Lab. Francis is an multidisciplinary artist and musician who specialises in contemporary piano performance and experimental composition. Together, they have curated a number of site-specific and immersive performances, released several of their interdisciplinary projects online, and worked alongside the labels Nonclassical and State51. https://juliaset.bandcamp.com/